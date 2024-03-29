Congress nominee, veteran leader trade barbs on stage in Kota

Jaipur, March 29 Prahlad Gunjal, the Congress candidate from Rajasthan's Kota who recently joined the party from the BJP, engaged in a war of words on stage with former state minister and senior Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal during an election rally in Kota on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Dhariwal asked Gunjal to take back all the allegations which were levelled against him by the latter when he was with the BJP.

“Now that you have joined the Congress, you must tell the people that all the allegations you levelled against me were wrong,” Dhariwal said.

To recall, during his tenure in the BJP, Gunjal had accused Dhariwal of corruption in a river-front project.

Dhariwal also reminded Gunjal that after joining the Congress, he will have to follow secular norms.

"The constitution of the Congress is anti-communal, and you will have to adopt it. A person must be secular to be a Congressman. The Hindu-Muslim card does not work here," Dhariwal said.

Hearing this, Gunjal stood up and interrupted Dhariwal, saying: "You are a senior leader and such comments do not suit you."

At this point, the supporters of Gunjal and Dhariwal started raising slogans against each other, even as the Congress nominee left the meeting venue.

