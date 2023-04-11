Amul, which used to sell many products including ice cream in Bengaluru, will now deliver fresh milk and yogurt to homes through the e-commerce platform. Amul shared this information on its Twitter and Facebook handles. But after this outrage is intensifying against Amul. Congress party alleged that it’s the ruling party’s controversy to destroy the state’s Nandini brand and push ‘Amul’ in place of Nandini in Karnataka. It has intensified a controversy in Karnataka just before the elections. Jayen Mehta, MD Amul said, “There was never a question of merging Amul with Nandini or ‘Amul’ vs ‘Nandini’ but it is like ‘Amul’ and ‘Nandini’ in Karnataka. Amul is not a competitor to Karnataka Milk Federation KMF’s Nandini. We will not be able to compete with it in the next decade or so. We are looking into entering the e-commerce market, where the presence of the milk cooperative federation is less than 10%.”Congress said that BJP has made a huge mistake by pushing Amul against Nandini during polling time and it all started with Shah’s Karnataka visit in December 2022 when he proposed the merger or collaboration of KMF with Amul.

Amit Shah's statement has also been fully opposed and seen as an attempt to destroy Nandini. KMF officials say that it is unethical and Amul is breaking the unwritten rule of cooperative societies. Congress on Twitter called it "Amit Shah's Evil Ploy" and raised questions to state BJP supporters on why they were justifying the move. Congress leaders said that for these BJP party workers and leaders, doing as Amit Shah wants is more important than the livelihood of dairy farmers. Congress on their Twitter handle accused Amit Shah that it is a plot of Shah to control more and more co-operatives outside Gujarat, which are then misused politically during polls. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah said, "All the Kannadigas should raise their voice unanimously. All Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products." He accused the BJP government of destroying the Nandini which is the farmers' brand. On Twitter, the Congress party workers wrote that Shah thinks that he can bully Kannadigas into doing anything he wants but Karnataka will teach the arrogant Shah a lesson by restricting BJP below 50 seats. It is pertinent to mention that People have taken and written a pledge not to use 'Amul'. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. which sells its milk products under the Amul brand is trying to enter the Bengaluru market which is already procured by the Karnataka Milk Federation KMF's Nandini brand. Amul's move to enter the sales business was a source of outrage among Kannadigas and they have started a campaign against this with the hashtag 'Boycott Amul, Save Nandini.




