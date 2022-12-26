Congress president Kharge pays tribute to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his birth anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday paid tribute to the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh on his birth anniversary on Monday.

"Our tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter, Shaheed-e-Azam, Udham Singh who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. His patriotism shall continue to inspire millions," Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweet along with a graphical image of Udham Singh.

Born in 1899, Udham Singh was from Sangrur in Panjab and a freedom fighter who had lost his parents at an early age. He was hanged to death on July 31, 1940, for killing Former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919, when troops of the British Indian Army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters and pilgrims who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The crowd had assembled peacefully at the venue to condemn the arrest of two national leaders -- Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew -- when they were fired at indiscriminately by General Dyer and his men.

According to British government records, 379 people including men, women, and children were killed while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000.

( With inputs from ANI )

