Congress President Kharge to campaign in Puducherry, Cuddalore today

By IANS | Published: April 15, 2024 10:23 AM2024-04-15T10:23:22+5:302024-04-15T10:25:02+5:30
Chennai, April 15 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Puducherry on Monday for the election campaign of his party candidate V. Vaithilingam who is seeking a re-election.
Kharge will address a public meeting at the Agriculture Market Committee ground in Thattanchavady.
The Congress candidate for the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, V. Vaithilingam is a sitting Member of Parliament from the same constituency.
Vaithilingam, a former Chief Minister of Puducherry, is pitted against Puducherry Home Minister A. Namasivayam, who was also a former Congress leader.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vaithilingam defeated K. Narayanasamy of AIADMK by a margin of 1,97, 025 votes.
The Congress President will later visit Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the Congress candidate, M.K. Vishnuprasad.
He will address a public meeting at the Neyveli grounds in the Cuddalore assembly constituency.
