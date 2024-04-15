Congress President Kharge to campaign in Puducherry, Cuddalore today

Chennai, April 15 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Puducherry on Monday for the election campaign of his party candidate V. Vaithilingam who is seeking a re-election.

Kharge will address a public meeting at the Agriculture Market Committee ground in Thattanchavady.

The Congress candidate for the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, V. Vaithilingam is a sitting Member of Parliament from the same constituency.

Vaithilingam, a former Chief Minister of Puducherry, is pitted against Puducherry Home Minister A. Namasivayam, who was also a former Congress leader.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vaithilingam defeated K. Narayanasamy of AIADMK by a margin of 1,97, 025 votes.

The Congress President will later visit Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the Congress candidate, M.K. Vishnuprasad.

He will address a public meeting at the Neyveli grounds in the Cuddalore assembly constituency.

