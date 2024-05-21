Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Calls PM Modi As ‘Jhoothon Ka Sardar’, Claims BJP Wants To End Democracy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dubbing him as the 'Jhoothon Ka Sardar' and claimed that the BJP wanted to end democracy.

At his inaugural rally in Haryana, Kharge asserted that public sentiment toward the BJP is one of frustration and weariness, indicating widespread dissatisfaction with the ruling party.

"There are a few people who say 'Modi, Modi'. He is a 'jhoothon ka sardar' (King of liars). Still you say 'Modi Modi'. I do not want to abuse anyone and I am not against Modi. But I am certainly against Modi's ideology and am fighting against it," Kharge said in the state's Jagadhri city.

Kharge underscored that the ongoing struggle is between the populace and Modi, as well as between the people and the BJP, citing widespread discontentment with their governance. Kharge specifically targeted the Prime Minister, highlighting unfulfilled promises such as the pledge of depositing Rs 15 lakh into each citizen's bank account, generating 2 crore jobs annually, and doubling farmers' income.

