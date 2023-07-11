Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge invites leaders for next Opposition meet in Bengaluru on July 17-18

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited top opposition leaders for participation in the next unity meeting scheduled to be held on July 17-18th at Bengaluru.

Congress President in a letter addressed to top opposition party leaders reminded them about their participation in June 23 opposition meeting held in Patna called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish kumar.

"The meeting was a great success as we were able to discuss various important issues that threaten our democratic polity and came to a unanimous agreement on unitedly fighting the next General Elections," Kharge said in his invitation letter.

Congress President further reminded the leaders that we had further agreed to meet again in July.

"I believe that it is important to continue these discussions and build on the momentum that we have created. We need to work together to find solutions to the challenges that our country is facing," the letter further stated.

"In furtherance thereof, I request you to kindly make it convenient to attend the meeting followed by dinner on July 17 at 6.00 pm at Bengaluru. The meeting will continue on July 18 2023 from 11.00 am onwards.Looking forward to meeting you in Bengaluru," Kharge further stated in his letter.

The first opposition meeting attended by more than 15 parties was held in Patna in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin were among those who attended the meeting.

The meeting is being held to chalk out the Opposition's strategy for defeating the BJP in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor