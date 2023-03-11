Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says Modi govt trying to kill democracy by misusing agencies

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of making sinister attempts to kill democracy by misusing probe agencies against Opposition leaders, as he slammed the Centre over the ED searches on the premises of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's family.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in multiple cities of Bihar and other locations, including premises of Yadav's family and other RJD leaders, in connection with a money laundering investigation into the land for jobs scam case.

The ED in its raids seized Rs 53 lakh, USD 1,900, about 540 grams of gold and bullion and 1.5 kg of gold jewellery, sources in the agency said. One of the locations searched was a house in south Delhi where Lalu Prasad's son, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav was present, they said.

Reacting to the searches, Kharge in a tweet in Hindi said, For the last 14 hours, Modi ji has kept ED at the house of Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav.

His pregnant wife and sisters are being harassed. Lalu Prasad ji is old, ill, even then the Modi government did not show humanity towards him, Kharge said. Now the water has gone over the head.

When the wealth of the 'best friend' touches the sky, why is there no investigation? he said, apparently referring to industrialist Gautam Adani, who is alleged by Congress to be a close friend of Narendra Modi. The people will give a befitting reply to this dictatorship!