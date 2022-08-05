Congress Protest: Priyanka Gandhi dragged into police

Since ED started questioning Sonia Gandhi, the Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been protesting. The party has also been protesting against the GST hike over fuel and basic food prices, now Priyanka Gandhi Vadra jumped over a police barricade placed near AICC during the party's protest.

But later she was detained by the police over her protest. Congress is holding a massive protest even after Section 144 was imposed over the city. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, was on Friday detained by the Delhi Police after they carried out a protest march against the Central government in between the Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to the media persons before getting detained, accused the Delhi Police of manhandling the partymen.