Congress releases ‘chargesheet’ detailing corruption and failures in BMC

Mumbai: Cong releases 'chargesheet' alleging corruption, failures in BMC administration

Mumbai, Dec 26 The Mumbai Congress on Friday released a 'chargesheet' detailing alleged corruption and administrative failures under the Mahayuti government, which has been running the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) through an administrator for the past three years due to the absence of civic elections.

Releasing the 'chargesheet', Mumbai Congress president and Member of Parliament Varsha Gaikwad accused the ruling alliance of plundering the city’s resources through appointed administrators over the past three years and nine months. She said the absence of elected representatives in the BMC had allowed the Mahayuti to function without accountability.

The chargesheet alleged depletion of financial reserves through the draining of the BMC's fixed deposits, deteriorating road conditions marked by persistent potholes and worsening traffic congestion, rising air pollution, mismanagement of solid waste, the handover of municipal schools to private entities, and the sale of public land.

It also raised questions over the transparency of the Mithi River project and several other high-budget infrastructure works.

"The Mahayuti has looted Mumbaikars through the administration. Basic facilities are non-existent today. The city is being sold off to favoured contractors and industrialists, leading to the ruin of the country’s financial capital. The BMC has essentially become a 'Corrupt Mahayuti Corporation'," Gaikwad alleged.

She stressed that the upcoming BMC elections should be fought on civic issues rather than caste, religion or language.

“Mumbaikars do not want communal disputes; they want development. Our focus is on water supply, healthcare, education and public transport,” she said, adding that the Congress would soon release its manifesto for Mumbai.

Responding to queries on potential alliances, Gaikwad said discussions were underway with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and other like-minded parties, and that a final decision would be taken shortly.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders indicated that the party is likely to contest the BMC elections in alliance with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The party has already distanced itself from the Shiv Sena-UBT following its alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena led by Raj Thackeray.

