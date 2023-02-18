Congress says whether Adani issue will spark democratic revival in India depends on opposition parties

The Congress said whether the Adani issue will spark a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the grand old party and other opposition parties, and has nothing to do with billionaire investor George Soros.

The remarks came after Soros said the turmoil engulfing industrialist Gautam Adani's business empire may open the door to a democratic revival in India.

Whether the PM-linked Adani scam sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, however, hit out at Soros, saying the investor has attacked not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but also India.

Union minister Smriti Irani accused Soros of not only targeting Modi, but also the Indian democratic system so that people hand-picked by the billionaire investor get to run the government here.

Soros, who has been associated with various causes, has said the turmoil engulfing Adani’s business empire, which has shaken the faith in India as an investment destination, may open the door to a democratic revival in the country.

Irani said a war is being mounted against India and the only person who stands between the war and the country’s interests is Modi. While the minister made no direct reference to the Congress, BJP spokespersons Shehzad Poonawalla, Sambit Patra and RP Singh raised questions over the opposition party’s links with Soros.

Singh asked whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has ever met Soros. Patra posted an image on Twitter, insinuating that Gandhi is being controlled through strings held by Soros, and alleged that the aim of both of them is the same To defame India, India’s democratic system and Prime Minister Modi by conspiring against them. But no matter how many conspiracies, the truth always comes out shining like a million suns, he said.