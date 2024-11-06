Congress staring at defeat in Jharkhand polls: Smriti Irani on Kharge's remark

New Delhi, Nov 6 Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday responded to Mallikarjun Kharge's assessment of Jharkhand polls as an 'election of less importance' said that Congress President is clearly seeing party's defeat in the upcoming elections.

Addressing an election rally in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand on Tuesday, Kharge forgot the total number of Assembly seats in the state and nudged those present on the stage to inform him about the stage. As the video clip of the embarrassing moment surfaced on social media, the BJP was quick to latch on the moment and slam the Congress president over his 'ignorance'. Some reports claimed that Kharge also termed the state polls as of 'small consequence'.

Smriti Irani, speaking to IANS on Kharge's blooper, said "Maa aur Maati can never be small. I believe that Mallikarjun Kharge can clearly see his defeat. That's why he is making such statements now. The nation considers the courage and valour of the Jharkhand state as its own."

"We all salute the capability of the youth power and the mother power of Jharkhand," she added.

She further asked, "Are the hopes, expectations and aspirations of Jharkhand voters small? Neither the voter nor the country will tolerate insult of a mother or the soil," she added.

Irani further hit out at the INDIA Bloc, saying that their leaders have constantly made derogatory remarks against women.

"Whether it is Sita Soren or Shaina NC, the leaders of India Alliance criticise BJP's women leaders, why don't they do politics based on issues? Why don't they discuss the issues based on the economy, internal security, and development," she added.

"If you cannot boost the courage of women representatives, don't try to break their spirits. On one hand, there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has always encouraged women in the country for breaking the glass ceiling. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc leaders keep on speaking ill against women. What message they want to give to the voters of the country?" she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor