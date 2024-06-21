Congress threatens to agitate after Goa govt increases VAT on petrol, diesel

Panaji, June 21 Goa's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Yuri Alemao on Friday demanded the rollback of the state government's decision to raise the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

The state government on Friday published a notification regarding the hike in VAT on petrol and diesel with effect from Saturday, which would increase the price of petrol by Re 1 and diesel by 36 paise.

Sources said that the VAT on petrol has been increased from 20 per cent to 21.5 per cent while on diesel, it has been increased from 17 per cent to 17.5 per cent.

"Lok Sabha Elections over & insensitive BJP Govt increases VAT on Fuel. Petrol price hiked by Re 1 per litre & Diesel by 35 paise per litre. Roll back hike immediately. Goa CM Pramod Sawant must stop wasteful expenditure on events & adopt austerity measures," Congress leader Yuri Alemao said.

He said that the government wants to break the backbone of the common people. "Recently they hiked the power tariff and today there is a hike in fuel prices," the LoP added.

"I want to remind Pramod Sawant that former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar had assured Goans of keeping the petrol prices below Rs 60 per litre by cutting the VAT. Unfortunately, Sawant has done exactly the opposite by increasing the VAT," he said.

"We will protest if the Government does not roll back this hike. I hope the better sense will prevail and Pramod Sawant will not compel the Goans to come on roads," the Congress leader added.

