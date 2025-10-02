Congress' TN chief Selvaperunthugai slams BJP for 'playing politics' over Karur stampede

Chennai, Oct 2 The Congress' Tamil Nadu unit President K. Selvaperunthagai on Thursday strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "playing politics over the graves of victims" of the Karur stampede at actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally that left 41 people dead.

Speaking at Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris during a Congress-led signature campaign against what the party calls "vote theft", Selvaperunthagai attacked the BJP for setting up an eight-member fact-finding committee led by Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini to probe the Karur tragedy.

He questioned the credibility of the move, remarking that those appointed "do not even know the north from the south of Karur", and alleged that the exercise was politically motivated rather than aimed at helping victims.

The state Congress chief pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government had already formed a one-member judicial commission under the Madras High Court's retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the circumstances that led to the stampede.

"This official probe is in place and will examine what went wrong. The BJP panel is unnecessary and aimed only at gaining political mileage," he said.

Selvaperunthagai also defended the Tamil Nadu Police, countering allegations of negligence.

"Videos from the site clearly show the police acting professionally and trying to save lives. Despite the tragedy, the force responded sincerely," he said.

He accused the BJP of trying to discredit the administration while ignoring its own failures. "On one hand, the BJP is indulging in vote theft; on the other, it is politicising the deaths of innocent people," he charged.

Commending Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his government for their swift response to the disaster, Selvaperunthagai said: "If they (the BJP) cannot acknowledge the CM’s leadership and the state’s efficient handling of the tragedy, they should at least stay silent instead of spreading distrust."

He also criticised the Union government for its inaction on crises elsewhere, notably in Manipur.

"Despite the continuing violence and deaths in Manipur, no fact-finding committee was sent there. But in Tamil Nadu, where the state government is acting responsibly, the BJP is rushing to exploit the pain of families," he said.

The Congress leader urged people not to be swayed by "insensitive political opportunism" and reaffirmed support for those affected by the Karur tragedy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor