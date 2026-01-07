Congress to activate Law, RTI and Human Rights departments at district level

New Delhi, Jan 7 The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to activate its Law, Human Rights and RTI Department, which will be expanded at the district level across the country, the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, each administrative district will have a team of at least five prominent lawyers who will coordinate departmental activities and handle litigation on behalf of the party.

Announcing the decision, AICC Law, Human Rights and RTI Department Chairman Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the move is part of the party’s organisational expansion programme being spearheaded by senior leadership, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

“These lawyers will be our eyes and ears on the ground,” Singhvi said at a press conference here.

He said the department will also constitute a ‘Rapid Response Force’ in every state, comprising at least five leading lawyers, to promptly take up legal matters concerning the party in courts within their respective states.

Singhvi added that the meeting also decided to compile a comprehensive, computerised, state-wise alphabetical directory of department members from across the country.

To engage young professionals, he said the department will launch an internship programme targeting those aged between 21 and 28 years who are not currently associated with the Congress. Initially, one or two interns will be attached to each of the party’s 127 Members of Parliament, with plans to later extend the programme to the MLA level as well.

The meeting was attended by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and 11 state chairpersons, who participated both physically and virtually.

“I am thankful to all the people who attended the meeting. We had representatives from across India. So we hope to kind of tie all this together and have another function where we will present this to the Congress President Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi in the near future,” Singh said.

