Congress To Hold Nationwide Protest Demanding Resignation of SEBI Chief and JPC Probe Into Adani Issue on August 22

In response to the ongoing row surrounding the Hindenburg allegations, the Congress party declared on Tuesday that it will organize a nationwide protest on August 22. The party is demanding the resignation of SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch and calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Adani issue.

The announcement followed a meeting led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with general secretaries, state unit chiefs, and AICC state in-charges. The gathering was focused on organizational matters and national issues as the party prepares for the upcoming assembly elections.

"The shocking revelations of a nexus between the SEBI and Adani needs a thorough investigation. The money of small investors in the stock market cannot be jeopardised," Kharge said in a post on X after the meeting.

Venugopal informed reporters that during the meeting, it was unanimously agreed that the Congress party will stage a nationwide protest on August 22. The demonstration will call for the immediate resignation of the SEBI chairperson and the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the Adani issue.

On August 10, Hindenburg Research claimed that SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, held stakes in obscure offshore funds allegedly involved in the Adani money siphoning scandal.