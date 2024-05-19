Congress Tweets Video Alleging Voter Fraud: Youth Votes Multiple Times for BJP Candidate in UP's Farrukhabad

The Indian National Congress tweeted a video from its official account, alleging voter fraud. The video showed a young individual casting multiple votes for the BJP candidate. Congress urged the Election Commission to take action, captioning the video: "You can see the boy voting again and again for 8 times. Wake up now."

The two-minute fifteen-second video depicted the youth continuously pressing the button for the lotus symbol on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). The BJP candidate mentioned in the video was Mukesh Rajput, contesting from Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The face of the youngster is clearly seen multiple times towards the end of the video as he switches between the front and back cameras of the phone used to shoot the video. At one point, he even flashes his voter ID card before the camera amidst voting multiple times in favour of the BJP candidate.

The video was also shared online by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. "If the Election Commission feels that this is wrong, they should certainly take some action, otherwise... BJP's booth committee is actually a loot committee," the former Uttar Pradesh CM jotted on X (formerly Twitter).