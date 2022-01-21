Congress urges Amit Shah to bring amendments in law to counter all manifestations of 'hate speech'

Congress leader and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Anand Sharma, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to bring amendments in law to counter all manifestations of 'hate speech' targeting certain sections of citizens.

"The government may consider legislative action including amendments in the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure to effectively counter all manifestations of hate speech in the larger national interest," Sharma said in the letter.

"Hate speech is being used as a tool to promote enmity and disharmony between different groups on grounds of religion, caste, ethnicity, etc.... Free speech, though quintessence of democracy and enshrined in the Constitution, cannot be allowed to be misused to advocate, incite, promote or justify hatred and violence against a person or community," read the letter.

Sharma through his letter has requested the Home Minister to urgently intervene in the matter and requested that the "home secretary should sensitize chief secretaries and DGPs of the state to take prompt and firm action to enforce the law and secure order."

Sharma's letter comes at a time when various religious leaders across the country are being arrested allegedly for giving 'Hate Speeches' at different events in December.

( With inputs from ANI )

