Congress wants to transform Mohali into IT hub, Startup city, Education hub: Sidhu

Ahead of assembly elections in the state and to lure voters, especially youths, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that the party has created a roadmap to benefit people and wants to convert Mohali into an Information Technology hub, Startup city, Education city and a cluster of new technology and advanced machinery.

"We want to create Mohali into an IT hub, Startup city, Education city and new technology and advanced machinery cluster. We see a lot of potential in Mohali. Also, Mohali will be the Silicon Valley of North India," Sidhu told ANI.

He also stated that the Punjab model aims at ten industrial and 13 food processing clusters.

"This model will create a business-friendly environment in the state. We will create such opportunities for the youth of Punjab that there will be no need of moving abroad for employment opportunities," the State Congress chief said.

Further, Sidhu also asserted that the party will promote skill-oriented entrepreneurship in the state.

"During this election in Punjab, we will pay more importance to employment opportunities because the employment problem has affected our three generations till now," he added.

He further hoped that the people of Punjab will give chance to Congress during the upcoming State Assembly elections with this roadmap which aims at the development of the state.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

