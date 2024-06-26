Congress was finished in 15 years, Opposition will also be finished in 15 months: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

New Delhi, June 26 As Rahul Gandhi got elected as the Leader of the Opposition, former Congressman Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that Rahul Gandhi would fulfil the wish of Mahatma Gandhi which Jawaharlal Nehru could not fulfil.

He added that just like the Congress party was finished in 15 years, the Opposition will also be finished in 15 months.

Further, speaking about President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Owaisi's oath-taking as a parliamentarian, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that the country comes first for everyone.

“Those who hail other countries in the Parliament should apologise to the people of India,” he said.

