“Congress Will Decide Whether There Is a Need To Create Additional Posts of Deputy Chief Ministers, Why Should I Interfere”: DK Shivkumar

"Some people are happy with the ongoing discussion for the creation of additional Deputy Chief Minister posts." Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar retaliated by saying "Why should I interfere with it." Notably, Shivakumar from the Vokkaliga community is the only Deputy Chief Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. With demand for three more Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka once again coming to the fore. Some of the ministers in the cabinet have been demanding for DCM posts to be given to leaders from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities.

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi too had spoken favouring the proposal. IT Minister Priyank Kharge said, "It’s a personal opinion. If more DCM posts will be formed, let there be one CM and the rest all in the cabinet be made DCMs. Is it possible?" he said. DK Shivkumar said that the party will decide whether there is a need to create additional posts of Deputy Chief Ministers.

Most of the Satanur constituency where I contested earlier belonged to Channapatnam taluk. People have been given a chance. He said that he desires to help the field, he added. AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge said that National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala or Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will clarify. Responding to HD Kumaraswamy's remark that people who have never been there are now coming to Channapatnam, DK Shivakumar said, "I have seen before HD Kumaraswamy saw Channapatnam. I entered politics before him. In 1985, I contested the Lok Sabha elections against Kumaraswamy's father HD Deve Gowda."