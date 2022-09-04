Congress workers dropped at designated protest sites, no one detained: Delhi Police

Dismissing reports of detention of Congress workers, Delhi police on Sunday said that the party workers were dropped at the designated protest sites and no one was detained.

Earlier there were reports that police detained Congress workers, who were protesting against the issues of inflation and unemployment in the national capital.

"A rally of Indian National Congress was scheduled at Ram Lila Maidan today. Party workers protesting elsewhere were taken in buses by Delhi Police and dropped at the designated place of protest. No one has been detained unlike some reports falsely claiming so," Delhi Police said in a tweet.

Congress is holding a mega rally 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' today against inflation in the country, unemployment and Goods and Services Tax hike at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at Ramlila Maidan for Congress' 'Halla Bol' march and is scheduled to address the rally.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said that the rise in the price of essentials have made people think 10 times before buying necessities.

"King is busy in earning for friends and people are suffering from inflation. Today, people have to think ten times even before buying what they need. Only the Prime Minister is responsible for these problems. We will keep raising voices against inflation, the king will have to listen," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said today's Halla Bol rally has nothing to do with upcoming Assembly elections in some States or the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding that it is a befitting message to the "insensitive central government" as people are troubled by inflation and unemployment.

"Today's Halla Bol rally has nothing to do with state elections or the 2024 election. It is a befitting message to the insensitive central government as people of the country remain troubled by inflation and unemployment," said Ramesh.Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not participate in the rally.

Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took Twitter and lashed out at the central government over unemployment.

"In the year 2021, 11724 people committed suicide in the country due to unemployment. This number is 26 per cent more than the year 2020. The record-breaking unemployment in the BJP government is frustrating the youth. But the government has neither a cure nor an answer for this terrible unemployment. For how long will the government distribute 'jumlas'?" she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress also plans to embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi and the 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir.

The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The padayatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The Yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

( With inputs from ANI )

