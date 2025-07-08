Conspiracy to defame Nitish Kumar, promote crime in Bihar, says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, July 8 Union Minister Giriraj Singh has alleged a “deep-rooted conspiracy” aimed at defaming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and destabilising the state through orchestrated crimes backed by political interests.

“In Bihar, a conspiracy is being hatched to defame Nitish Kumar, to spread terror, commit crimes and promote politically-backed crime,” Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

“Certain people are deliberately orchestrating such acts to tarnish Nitish Kumar’s image, but the truth behind this conspiracy is about to be exposed. Through a particular political gang, disturbances are being created in several parts of Bihar to defame the state government,” he added.

Taking a swipe at the RJD, Singh compared the current administration with that of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. “This is Nitish Kumar’s government, which punishes criminals, unlike Lalu ji’s government when criminals were promoted,” he said.

Singh also lashed out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for opposing the ECI’s revision of the voter list.

On July 3, eleven INDIA bloc parties met with Election Commission officials, expressing concern that over two crore voters in Bihar could be disenfranchised due to difficulties in furnishing documents. However, the ECI clarified that voters could submit documents until July 25 and would be granted further opportunities during the claims and objections period.

“It seems that Tejashwi Yadav claims to be a Samajwadi, but what kind of hypocrisy is this? Why did he change his wife’s name? If she was a Christian, so be it, what’s the problem? Is being a Christian a crime? But changing the name?” Singh questioned. “That’s why I say Tejashwi Yadav’s wife’s name in the voter list should be investigated. How did she become a voter? Was it based on a citizenship certificate?”

He further added, “They are saying Aadhaar is not accepted as valid ID proof. Why are they so worried? Is it legal to allow illegal intruders to vote? No. Then what do they fear? These people want intruders’ votes; that is why they are opposing the revision of the voters list.”

The Election Commission, in its July 6 statement, clarified that the revision process aims to ensure the accuracy of the electoral rolls by removing duplicate, outdated, or ineligible entries, such as deceased voters, those who have relocated, or individuals registered in multiple places. The EC stressed that the exercise does not target any particular community or group.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor