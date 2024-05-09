Construction of Ram temple will hugely benefit UP's economy: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi, May 9 BJP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Thursday that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will not only enhance India's prestige and uplift spiritual and cultural consciousness, but also benefit Uttar Pradesh's economy hugely.

Slamming the Congress for resorting to efforts from abroad to discredit the Ram temple, Trivedi, in an exclusive chat with IANS, said that before the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, several "knowledgeable people" used to advise that a memorial, library or a hospital should be built at the same place.

"I want to ask them, how many people would have come to visit a memorial or library for which an international airport had to be built," questioned the BJP MP.

Citing reports that business worth Rs 1 lakh crore was done when the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony took place (in January), Trivedi said that people from the entire region will benefit hugely as a large number of devotees, from not just India, but all over the world, will land in Ayodhya.

"I spoke to a lot of people, including those who had come from South India. They said that they will also visit Kashi along with Ayodhya as the road infrastructure and connectivity is so good now. One can also go to Prayagraj. I feel that the construction of Ram temple has not only massively contributed to increasing the pride of the nation, but also paved the way to prosperity," said Trivedi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor