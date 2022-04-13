Contractor's death: K'taka Minister says Congress can't intimidate government with baseless charges

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday cleared his stance on the baseless allegations by the opposition and said that Congress can not intimidate the government with baseless allegations.

Sudhakar also mentioned that 'Congress has been trying to politicise the unfortunate death of contractor Santosh and malign the image of government and Ministers.'

Speaking to the media in Chikkaballapur Sudhakar said, "Our govt is deeply pained and concerned by the unfortunate death of the contractor. But it is unfair to seek a Minister's resignation before an investigation. Congress should not try to politicise the issue."

The Health Minister also requested the Chief Minister of Karnataka to investigate corruption during Congress's government.

"We need to investigate corruption and file chargesheet against all Ministers during the previous Congress government. This incident has maligned the image of our state and government. I will request CM in this regard," Sudhakar concluded.

Earlier, a 37-year-old contractor allegedly committed suicide in a lodge in Udupi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday by consuming some poisonous substance, according to police.

The brother of the deceased contractor Santosh Patil on Wednesday demanded the arrest of KS Eshwarappa and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj.

( With inputs from ANI )

