Convict in Andhra faction leader Suri's murder case released on bail

Hyderabad, Nov 6 Malisetty Bhanu Kiran stepped out after spending 12 years in jail for the murder of Maddelacheruvu Suri, an accused in the killing of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Paritala Ravindra in 2005.

Day after a city court granted bail, Bhanu Kiran was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail.

He left the place without answering any queries from a battery of media persons who had gathered outside the jail.

Bhanu Kiran had shot dead faction leader Gangula Suryanarayana Reddy alias Maddelacheruvu Suri in 2011 in Hyderabad.

A faction leader from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, Suri was facing a series of criminal cases and charges including the killing of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Paritala Ravindra alias Ravi of the same district. He came out on bail after Ravindra's killing and was facing trials in different cases.

On January 4, 2011, Suri was shot dead while travelling in a car along with his close associate Bhanu Kiran in upscale Banjara Hills. Suri's other trusted aide Manmohan was driving the car then. Kiran, who was sitting in the rear seat of the car, had fled the scene.

Fifteen months later, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested him at Zaheerabad of Medak district.

Based on his confession, Manmohan, whose firearm Bhanu Kiran had allegedly used to kill Suri and four others, was caught by the investigators.

In 2018, the trial court awarded the life sentence to Bhanu Kiran. Manmohan was awarded a 10-year jail term while four other persons were acquitted.

Bhanu Kiran’s counsel argued that there was no direct evidence to prove that he killed Suri. The public prosecutor, however, submitted to the court travelling with Suri in Hyderabad. Other than the driver and Suri, who was sitting in the front seat next to the driver, the only person in the car in the back seat was Bhanu. He shot Suri from behind and the injuries on the right lower side of the head and neck on Suri’s body conclusively prove that it was Bhanu who shot Suri.

Bhanu had killed Suri over a dispute over a few properties.

