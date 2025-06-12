Cop arrested for installing hidden camera in women’s dressing area in Kerala’s Idduki

Idukki (Kerala), June 12 In a shocking breach of privacy, a policeman in Kerala has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera in the women's dressing area of a police station.

The incident occurred at Vandiperiyar Police Station in Idukki district, where the accused, identified as Vaishakan, was posted.

The matter came to light when a woman constable received an objectionable photo of herself changing clothes -- an image reportedly taken without her knowledge or consent.

The woman constable immediately raised the alarm and approached the Police Women’s Cell, which promptly informed the Cyber Wing of the Kerala Police.

Acting swiftly, the Cyber Wing traced the source of the photo to Vaishakan. He was taken into custody, and his mobile phone was seized for forensic examination.

Several more images were found on his device, confirming the suspicion of deliberate and repeated violations of privacy.

Following questioning, Vaishakan’s arrest was formally recorded. Senior officials are expected to take further disciplinary action against him.

The incident has sparked outrage within the force, with calls for stricter safeguards to ensure the safety and dignity of women personnel.

The Kerala Police have assured that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and that strict legal action will follow.

In recent times, the Kerala Police has been grappling with a troubling increase in the number of personnel allegedly involved in criminal activities. This growing concern has sparked widespread calls from various quarters for greater accountability, including the preparation of a list identifying officers with criminal records.

Reports suggest that such an exercise has already been undertaken and that a list has indeed been compiled, although official confirmation remains pending.

Meanwhile, the representation of women in the force has seen a modest rise. Out of approximately 58,000 personnel, women now constitute about 6.7 per cent, reflecting a slow but steady shift toward gender inclusivity in the department.

