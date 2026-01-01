Cop held for death of woman home guard in Bengal's South 24 Parganas

Kolkata, Jan 1 In the mysterious death of a woman Home Guard in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, the accused police officer has finally been arrested, the police said on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector Sayan Bhattacharya of the Canning Police Station was arrested from the Swarupnagar police station area in Basirhat of North 24 Parganas district earlier in the day.

Following the arrest, the accused was the produced before the Alipore court.

According to sources, the police sought his custody for seven days for further investigation.

Officers say that questioning the Sub-Inspector is necessary to determine the cause of the woman Home Guard's death.

It is said that more information may emerge from the questioning of the accused.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the death of the woman Home Guard in South 24 Parganas district's Canning and the accused police officer was suspended from service.

A case under section relating to murder had startled Sayan Bhattacharya, after the family of the deceased accused him of playing a role in the death of the woman Home Guard Reshmi Molla whose body was recovered from police residential quarters in Canning on December 27.

Following the incident, the accused Sub-Inspector had gone missing.

The deceased Home Guard's family alleged that Reshmi had an extramarital affair with the accused Sub-Inspector and that she was murdered after the affair came to light.

Following this, the Baruipur district police registered a murder case and launched an investigation into the matter.

The body of the woman Home Guard was recovered from a residential quarters of the Canning Police Station on Saturday.

The body of 22-year-old Guljan Parveen Molla, also known as Reshmi, was found hanging from a ceiling inside a room of the police quarters.

She was a resident of Uttar Moukhali area under Jibantala Police Station in Canning Block II.

Incidentally, Reshmi's father, Rashid Molla, was murdered in Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas district during the Panchayat elections nearly two years ago.

Following the murder of Reshmi's father, being the eldest daughter of the family, was given job as a woman Home Guard.

