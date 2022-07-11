Cop suspended after youth's death in custody in J&K

Srinagar, July 11 A policeman was placed under suspension on Monday following the death of a youth allegedly in police custody at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police said a person named Muslim Muneer was called to Nowgam police station in connection with an FIR lodged in a theft case.

He was called to the police station based on a CCTV footage that showed two persons stealing a Scooty in Nowgam area, the police said.

"When he reported at the police station, he seemed to be under the influence of some drug. His family was subsequently called to the police station where they confirmed that the person was used to drug abuse.

"He was later handed over to his family the same day after completion of legal formalities. It came to our knowledge that he died at around 5 p.m. Inquest proceedings were held at Chanapora police station. A post-mortem has been conducted and the report is still awaited.

"A formal inquiry has been started and since the family suspects foul play, one official has been placed under suspension to ensure transparent inquiry," the police said.

