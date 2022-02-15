Cop thrashed by mob after his car collided with bike in UP's Moradabad

A police constable was thrashed by a mob after his car allegedly collided with a bike while returning from election duty in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Monday evening, the police said.

The incident came to light when a video went viral on social media in which the mob was seen beating the police constable and smashing his car.

"He (police constable) was returning from election duty and his car collided with a bike. The person riding the bike was injured but he is fine and went back home. We are doing an investigation and trying to identify the people who attacked the police constable," Akhilesh Bhadauria, Superintendent of Police, Moradabad told ANI.

"If any complaint is received from the injured regarding the accident, then action will be taken against the policeman," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor