Cops destroy drugs valued at Rs 156.84 cr in Assam, 90k ganja plants in Tripura

Assam/Agartala, Jan 16 The security personnel in separate incidents destroyed drugs valued at Rs 156.84 crores in Assam and 90,000 ganja (cannabis) plants, valued at Rs 3.5 crore in Tripura on Thursday, officials said.

An Assam police spokesman said that the Sribhumi district (formerly Karimganj) Police destroyed drugs worth Rs 156.84 crores in the Sharif Nagar area. The destroyed drugs had been seized earlier from various parts of the district over the past few months.

The drug destruction event was attended by key officials, including Deputy Inspector General of South Range Kanakjyoti Saikia, Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, and the District Commissioner, among others.

Both DIG Saikia and SP Das commended the efforts of the Sribhumi Police, highlighting that 196 drug traffickers had been apprehended and sent to jail in recent months. They expressed hope that with continued legal action, the district could eventually eliminate drug-related crimes.

The destroyed drugs, Heroin (14 kg), Yaba Tablets (15 lakh), cannabis (6.15 crore kg), Phensedyl Cough Syrup (2.83 lakh bottles), other intoxicating capsules and tablets (51,000).

District police chief Das, who took charge in late 2022, has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the district. His leadership has led to the destruction of banned substances worth approximately Rs 222 crores in the previous year alone.

In Tripura, Assam Rifles, in coordination with state Police and forest officials, destroyed 90,000 cannabis plants covering approximately 110 acres (44.5 hectares), worth Rs 3.5 crore in the Kathalia area under Sepahijala district.

A defence spokesman said that this large-scale crackdown reflects the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles to combat the drug menace and protect the region from its harmful effects.

He said that the success of this mission was made possible through the crucial support of the local administration, highlighting the significance of a collaborative approach in addressing drug-related challenges.

This operation marks a critical step toward fostering a drug-free environment and safeguarding the community’s future, he said.

In another operation, the Assam Rifles recovered foreign cigarettes worth Rs 26 lakhs in Mizoram’s border Champhai district. The entire consignment, contained in 20 cartons, has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

