Cops unconventional sting operation nabs notorious arms supplier

New Delhi, May 10 The Delhi Police by employing an unconventional strategy apprehended a notorious arms supplier operating in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and recovered seven weapons. The police capitalized on the arrest of a robber caught red-handed with a weapon, utilizing his confiscated phone as a vital tool to trace the origins of the illegal firearm.

In a clever move, the police contacted the source identified as Rahul Chaudhary (23), a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, through the robber's phone and placed an order for illegal weapons, even transferring an amount as part of the transaction.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that the matter came to light after an armed robbery was reported in Najafgarh and the police managed to arrest the robber identified as Ramgopal (32), alias Bhura, a resident of Jafarpur in Delhi on Sunday.

During frisking, one country-made pistol along with two bullets were recovered from his possession.

"Further, three days police custody was taken for the source of weapons as he disclosed that he procured the recovered weapons from one Rahul," said Vardhan.

As per a trap, a deal was concluded with Rahul by using Ramgopal's mobile phone for providing more weapons, even some money was transferred in his account.

