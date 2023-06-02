Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore district

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 2 : Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, said CPRO Southern Railway.

According to CPRO Southern Railway, several bogies are reported to have derailed.

The Special Relief Commissioner Office said that teams have rushed to the spot for search and rescue operation.

Balasore Collector has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level, added Special Relief Commissioner Office.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

