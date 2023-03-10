Corruption case: Delhi HC stays trial court's proceedings against DCW chief

New Delhi, March 10 The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed trial court's order framing corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal for allegedly misusing official position and gaining monetary benefits by illegally appointing people, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, in the women's rights body.

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on July 26.

Maliwal recently moved the High Court seeking direction to quash the charges and sought a stay on the order as an interim relief.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue Courts had framed charges against Maliwal and three others Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary, and Farheen Malick for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and for other offences under sections 13(1)(d), 13(1)(2) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case was registered on a complaint by former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Barkha Shukla Singh on August 11, 2016, before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

Initially, an inquiry took place on the basis of the filed complaint and an FIR was registered later.

It has been claimed by the prosecution that by appointing AAP workers and acquaintances to different posts of DCW without following due process, legitimate rights of deserving candidates were violated.

"The above-mentioned facts do create a strong suspicion that recruitments to various posts were made during the impugned tenure of the accused persons for different remunerations in an arbitrary manner, violating all Rules & Regulations in which the near & dear ones were appointed and remunerations were given to them from public exchequer," Justice Singh had said.

"The discussion as above also prima facie indicates that most of the appointments were given to the near & dear ones of the accused persons/AAP party. Thus, it cannot be claimed by the accused persons that they did not abuse their position in order to obtain pecuniary advantages for other persons, i.e., the persons so appointed, or that prima facie there was no dishonest intention," the court had added.

"Promoting the interest of near & dear ones and nepotism, as revealed from the facts of this case, is also a form of corruption," the judge had said.

Between August 6, 2015, to August 1, 2016, a total of 87 appointments at least 20 persons associated with the AAP were made in DCW out of which 71 persons were appointed on a contractual basis and 16 persons for 'Dial 181', the prosecution has claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor