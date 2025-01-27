Corruption will not be tolerated in welfare schemes: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Jan 27 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday made it clear that even one per cent corruption in implementation of welfare schemes will not be tolerated.

He directed government officers and employees to discharge their duties with the 'people first' policy keeping in view the public opinion and expectations.

Chairing a review meeting at the State Secretariat here after gathering public opinion on the functioning of various government wings, the Chief Minister made it clear that the word of the beneficiaries is final. He stated that the feedback that he gets from the ground level will only be taken into consideration.

Expressing happiness over the public satisfaction with the implementation of the policies from the ground level to the top level in certain departments, the Chief Minister felt that these results could be achieved following the best practices in the departments concerned and appreciated the heads and other officers of these wings.

At the same time, the Chief Minister was unhappy that certain departments could not achieve the expected results in these seven months and directed the officers to conduct an in-depth study for the reasons and take necessary corrective steps.

The Chief Minister, who held the review meeting following a survey conducted on 10 different issues in these departments, made it amply clear that the service part should be accelerated and quality, be improved. In the presentation made by the officers to the Chief Minister, 90.20 per cent of beneficiaries expressed satisfaction on pension distribution at their homes on 1st of every month while 87.48 per cent beneficiaries are happy over the manner of the pension distributors.

However, 15.6 per cent of pensioners complained of corruption at some places. With regard to Anna Canteens 91 per cent are happy with the quality, 82 per cent are satisfied with the maintenance of cleanliness while 84 per cent are content with a timely supply of food.

Similarly, 89.92 per cent farmers in the State are happy with the grain procurement system while 30 per cent expressed dissatisfaction over the supply of gunny bags and 84 per cent of farmers are totally happy with the reasonable price offered for their farm products.

After making a presentation on other wings, the Chief Minister directed the officers to initiate steps to see to it that the satisfaction level in the supply of sand and fertilizers should further go up.

Though 78 per cent of the people are happy with the supply of sand, the Chief Minister felt that the system of free sand should be further increased and that the satisfactory level should be 100 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor