Counterfeit currency of face value Rs 26 lakh seized last year: Delhi Police
By IANS | Published: February 27, 2022 09:21 PM2022-02-27T21:21:03+5:302022-02-27T21:30:07+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 27 The Delhi Police's anti-terror unit, the Special Cell, was successful in recovering Fake Indian ...
New Delhi, Feb 27 The Delhi Police's anti-terror unit, the Special Cell, was successful in recovering Fake Indian Currency Notes
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app