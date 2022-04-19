Countries putting emphasis on traditional herbal systems to fight COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that countries across the globe are putting emphasis on traditional herbal systems to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and added that Yoga has helped people find a mental balance by eliminating stress all over the world.

Prime Minister today laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

The GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

Speaking at the event today, PM Modi said, "Countries across the globe are putting emphasis on traditional herbal systems to fight COVID-19. Yoga has helped people find a mental balance and eliminate their stress all over the world."

"The love Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus has for India and traditional medicine has been reproduced in the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine being established today. He sees this institution as his child and I assure him that we will take its best care," PM Modi said. Prime Minister Modi further said that WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will not only offer the best medical solutions to the world but also begin a new era for traditional medicines. "WHO has created a new partnership with India through this centre for traditional medicine. This is a compliment to our traditional medicines contribution and potential," PM Modi said. Vouching for the healthcare sector in India, Prime Minister Modi said, "Disease-free life is one of the objectives of our life but wellness is the ultimate goal. Today when India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this centre will put traditional medicines on the map in the next 25 years." Prime Minister Modi said that WHO's focus on 'Our Planet, Our Health' further propagates India's mantra of 'One Earth, One Health'"India's traditional medicine system is not just limited to treatment. It is a holistic science of life: Our traditional medicines not only includes healing and treatment, it also includes social health, mental health, happiness, environmental health," he said. Prime Minister Modi highlighted that Millets have been an important part of the Indian diet from time immemorial. "We are glad that the world has accepted 2023 as the International Year of Millets," he said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 18-April 20.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores at around 9:40 AM.

( With inputs from ANI )

