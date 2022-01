Country celebrating victory of your Satyagraha: Rahul Gandhi greets farmers on Lohri

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday greeted farmers on the occasion of Lohri and said that the whole country is celebrating the victory of their 'Satyagraha'.

"Happy Lohri festival to all of you. Special greetings to our farmer brothers and sisters - the whole country is celebrating the victory of your Satyagraha," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

The festival of Lohri marks the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring.

( With inputs from ANI )

