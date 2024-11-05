Country’s first museum on women achievers to open in Delhi next year: L-G

New Delhi, Nov 5 Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday said the iconic Gole Market in Central Delhi would turn into the country’s first museum dedicated to women achievers and open to the public next year.

“This will be the first museum of its kind to honour the contributions of leading Indian women across various fields. We hope that the redeveloped and restored Gole Market will be open for the people of Delhi by next year,” said Saxena in a social media post.

The LG reviewed the ongoing restoration of the iconic Gole Market and also unveiled an Elephant Family Sculpture at the RML Hospital roundabout in central Delhi.

He complimented the NDMC for installing fountains in public places as these not only reduce dust particles and air pollution but also reduce the surrounding temperature.

Talking about the conversion of Gole Market into a museum, the L-G said: “Retrofitting of the old, dilapidated structure of the building is progressing in full swing and the arches and outer architecture have begun taking shape. Lying in a state of neglect for over a decade, Gole Market stands as a testament to India's rich heritage and Delhi's evolution since the colonial era.”

After unveiling the RML roundabout sculpture, Saxena said: “Hundreds of sculptures and artefacts have been installed across the city to enhance its aesthetics over the last two and half years. The Elephant Family Sculpture installed at RML hospital roundabout is another addition to the efforts undertaken to beautify the city.”

At the heart of the rejuvenated RML roundabout, the NDMC has installed a majestic white stone Elephant Family to take centre stage, encircled by water channels having fountains all around.

BJP’s MP from the New Delhi constituency Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Chairman Ashwani Kumar and other senior officers of the civic agency were present at the event to unveil the sculpture.

Saxena lauded the initiative of the NDMC to enrich the aesthetic landscape of the city through meticulous planning.

He said the NDMC has placed 35 sculptures at around 20 locations featuring exquisite creations such as Buddha, marble lions, polo horses, horse families, chariots and many others at prominent locations that are frequented by a large number of people including tourists every day.

Referring to the RML roundabout beautification, the L-G said due to the work passers-by would not only get a visually pleasing experience but also enjoy a clean and green environment.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor