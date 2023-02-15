Couple commits suicide in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Feb 15 A couple on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, an official said.

A police officer told that Hardik and Kavita were found hanging from a banyan tree in Sihor.

Both were from the same caste, and their parents had accepted the relationship, while suggesting they wait another three years for marriage.

According to sources, Hardik and Kavita were engaged to each other.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor