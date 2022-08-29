Couple in inter-faith relationship found dead in UP village

Basti (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 29 In a case of apparent honour killing in a village of Basti district, an 18-year-old youth and a girl were allegedly killed after they were reportedly found in an objectionable position.

Both belonged to different faiths and were in a relationship.

According to reports, the girl's family allegedly killed the couple and buried her body while the youth's body was thrown in a nearby sugarcane field.

The Incident took place under the Rudhauli police circle.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deependra Chaudhary said, "The process of exhuming the girl's body from the grave has begun and the police are preparing to conduct a post-mortem on both the bodies. Police have been deployed in the village in large numbers and the matter is being investigated. The culprits would be caught soon."

The matter came to light when a farmer found the teenager's body in his sugarcane field and informed the police.

Rudhauli police station in-charge Inspector Ram Krishna Mishra then reached the incident site and started an investigation.

According to preliminary investigation, several injury marks were found on the teenager's body. When his body was found, he was wearing a green shirt with all buttons open and his pants had slipped down to his feet.

The teenager's father told the police his son used to drive a tractor for a man in the village. He left home at night and did not return, and his phone was switched off, his family claimed.

The police, after reaching that man's house, found his sister had also died the previous night and had been buried.

"Further investigation revealed that the girl had died in mysterious circumstances during the night and was buried.

"The teenager's family alleged honour killing. We have registered a case and investigation is on," the ASP said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor