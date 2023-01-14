Court acquits Malayalam actor Vijayakumar in suicide attempt case

The Kochi Magistrate Court has acquitted Malayalam actor Vijayakumar in a case of attempting suicide while being interrogated at the Police Assistant Commissioner's office.

The court acquitted him in the 13-year-old case on the fact that there was insufficient evidence in the case.

The case dates back to February 11, 2009.

The actor attempted suicide when he was called to the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner's office for questioning in the case of extorting Rs 25 lakh.

During the trial at Kakkanad Magistrate Court, the prosecution could not produce any evidence to establish Vijayakumar's offence.

The statements of two witnesses other than the police officers in the case were in favour of Vijayakumar.

Court also pointed out that the statements of the independent witness produced by the prosecution as an eyewitness were not reliable.

The case pertains that during the interrogation led by the Circle Inspector at the Assistant Commissioner's office, Vijayakumar tried to commit suicide by pushing down the policeman who was nearby and taking a paper cutter into the room and cutting a vein in his hand. The case against him was for obstructing the official duty of the police and attempting suicide.

Earlier, a trial court had dismissed the Rs 25 lakh extortion case against Vijayakumar. There were five cases against Vijayakumar including these. The Court acquitted him in all cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

