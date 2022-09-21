Court directs Tihar Jail authorities to produce Yasin Malik on Oct 20

Jammu, Sep 21 Designate TADA court on Wednesday issued a production warrant against JKLF chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik directing authorities at Delhi's Tihar Jail to physically produce him before the court on the next hearing of Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case.

CBI counsel, Monika Kohli told reporters that the TADA court has issued a production warrant against Malik and directed the Tihar jail authorities to produce him before it on the next date of the hearing on October 20.

The court has already turned down the request by Yasin Malik that he should be personally allowed to cross examine Rubaiya Sayeed who identified him on July 15.

The JKLF chief has already been sentenced to life in another case.

