Court dismisses Tahir Hussain's bail plea in money laundering case over alleged funding of Northeast Delhi violence

A Delhi Court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea moved by former AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged funding of Northeast Delhi violence of February 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail plea on Saturday. He had reserved the order on 8 February after hearing the arguments of counsel of the prosecution and accused.

Tahir Hussain is accused in many riots related cases and in custody for one and half years. He is also an accused in the riots conspiracy case. Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a complaint against him in connection with the alleged funding of riots.

Advocate N. K. Matta, Special Prosecutor for ED had argued that there is sufficient material on record against the accused and a case of Money laundering is made out against him.

SPP had also argued that there is sufficient evidence and witnesses to the effect that the accused was involved in the funding of riots. He distributed money to other accused persons for riots and procuring the weapons.

On the other hand, Advocate Rizwan, counsel for Tahir Hussain had concluded that no case of money laundering is made out against his client. He had argued that the basis of the Enforcement Directorate case is an alleged transaction of Rs 1.5 crore on fake and bogus invoices.

He had argued that in the light of the said transaction only a case of GST is made out against him for transaction through fake and bogus invoices.

Counsel for the accused had questioned the reliability of the prosecution witness including Rahul Kasana. The prosecution has relied upon many witnesses who deposed that Tahir Hussain distributed money to Suleman Siddiqui, Gulfisha including others at protest sites.

He argued that Tahir Hussain has been made accused of money laundering along with Amit Gupta. He argued that Amit Gupta has not been made an accused of the riots case on the basis of which this money laundering case was registered.

He had also argued that the punishment in the instant case is seven years and he cannot be convicted without conviction in the main riots cases and that will take years to be completed. The accused has already undergone a period of one and half years in jail. In this situation, the applicant can't be kept in jail for a prolonged period.

According to the Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in connection with North East Delhi Violence of February 2020. ED had registered a complaint against him and other accused in the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act.

In northeast Delhi, violence 53 people died and hundreds were injured.

( With inputs from ANI )

