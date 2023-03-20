Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till April 3

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 3 in connection with the excise policy case.Siodia's judicial custody was extended by 14 days in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).The excise policy was passed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience. The CBI had filed a case against alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy.