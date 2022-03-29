Court grants bail to ex-BPSL director Aarti Singal

New Delhi, March 29 Delhi's Special CBI court on Tuesday granted bail to Aarti Singal, the former Director of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) in the Rs 5,500 crore fraud case.

The court of Special Judge Sumit Das observed that Singal deserved to be granted the benefit of special status to women as provided under the provisions of Section 437 and Section 212(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, and taking into the consideration her role of being a passive woman director.

Vijay Aggarwal, who was appearing for Singal, had argued that she was 61-year-old and a homemaker and was not involved in the day-to-day office affairs and merely signed on the documents and cheque. The counsel argued that being a housewife, she was not having the full knowledge about the work of the company.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has been investigating the case. Singal was arrested on March 21 and arrested a day later was produced before the court.

The court noted that no independent role of Singal has been brought out on record by SFIO except that she has jointly with her husband signed cheques or issued instructions to the bank for issuance of Demand Draft (DD), and hence released her on bail.

The court asked Aarti Singal to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh with a surety of like amount. The court also put conditions that she will have to visit the SFIO office daily for the next 20 days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor