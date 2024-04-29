Court hands life imprisonment to man convicted of raping minor daughter

New Delhi, April 29 A Delhi court has handed life imprisonment to a 44-year-old man convicted of raping his minor daughter.

The judge presiding over the case, Babita Puniya, deemed the crime 'diabolical' and underscored its heinous nature, surpassing any mitigating factors that could have been considered.

The court said that such a stringent sentence was necessary to ensure justice, serve the interests of society, and act as a deterrent against similar atrocities while also acknowledging the possibility of redemption for the perpetrator.

In addition to the life imprisonment, the court ordered compensation of Rs 13 lakh for the victim's relief and rehabilitation.

The convict had previously been found guilty of rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault under

Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Despite considering the convict's role as the sole earner for his family, which included elderly parents, a grandmother, wife, and four children, the court noted that the severity of the crime and the familial relationship between the perpetrator and victim outweighed any personal circumstances.

The court pointed out the aggravating factors in the case, noting the innocence and helplessness of the victim, who was subjected to repeated acts of violence resulting in her giving birth at the tender age of 17.

The victim's rejection of interim compensation granted in 2022 further underscored the trauma she endured, prompting the judge to prioritise the severity of the crime, societal welfare, and the victim's recovery over mitigating factors.

