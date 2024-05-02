Court Orders Confiscation of Amar Mani Tripathi's Remaining Properties in Gorakhpur

In a significant development, the MP-MLA Court in Basti has issued a directive to the district police to seize the remaining properties of former MLA Amar Mani Tripathi, who has been absconding. The court's decision came after it received an anonymous letter containing detailed information about Tripathi's properties in Gorakhpur.

This move underscores the ongoing efforts to hold accountable individuals accused of wrongdoing, ensuring justice prevails despite attempts to evade the law. On April 13, police had attached two rooms of Tripathi's Maharajganj office and put its seal on it. This action was taken against Amarmani after he failed to appear in a criminal case pending against him and his wife Madhumani. Both of them were serving life sentences in the Madhumita murder case and were set free in August 2023 following directives of the UP prison administration and reforms.