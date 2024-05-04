Court to decide fate of Gowda’s son HD Revanna in sex scandal victim kidnap case, SIT summons him for grilling

Bengaluru, May 4 Swift developments are taking place in connection with the alleged sex scandal involving former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna and the Hassan MP’s father HD Revanna, in Karnataka on Saturday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has directed JD(S) former minister and MLA, Deve Gowda’s son HD Revanna to appear for questioning on Saturday evening.

He will be questioned with regard to the kidnapping of one of the victims in the sex videos leak case in which HD Revanna is named as the prime accused.

Meanwhile, the trial court in Bengaluru has taken up the bail petition submitted by HD Revanna and is likely to give its order shortly on Saturday.

The Special Public Prosecutor for the SIT, BN Jagadish has objected to the bail petition and submitted that there is a serious reason behind the kidnapping of the victim and demanded in-court proceedings to explain the reasons.

He has also informed the court that the second accused who was arrested in the kidnapping case has named HD Revanna.

The court directed the prosecution to submit their objections in writing to the court.

Meanwhile, the SIT sleuths have taken two of the victims to the residences and farm house and MP home-office buildings to conduct spot Mahazar. The team had videographed the kitchen, bedrooms and store room, where the victims were sexually assaulted and repeatedly raped by Prajwal Revanna.

His father HD Revanna is also facing charges of sexual harassment by a former domestic help.

Another team of the SIT has intensified the search to find the victim of sexual assault by Prajwal Revanna who has since gone missing.

The sleuths had seized the mobile phone and gathered inputs and separate teams are conducting searches in Hassan District.

