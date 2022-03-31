Cousin and his nine friends, gang-raped a minor girl in Tamil Nadu, three arrested

A minor girl age 15 was raped by her cousin and his nine friends in Kunnathur near Villupuram, Tamil Nadu. So far three men have been arrested by the police. According to the source, the school authorities have informed the police about the incident.

It was seen the girl was upset at school, inquiry it was revealed that her uncle’s son, Sasi, was sexually abusing her at her home when she was alone. She also told me that the cousin's nine friends had gang-raped her.

The teacher informed the school principal after which the principal called District Education Officer Krishnapriya, who later informed the police. However, further investigation is underway.