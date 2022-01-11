COVID-19: Andhra govt imposes night curfew, Cinema halls to function with 50 per cent occupancy

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to check the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision was taken following the review meeting held by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with the officials of the health department on the COVID-19 situation.

Theatres, multiplexes and cinema halls will be operational with 50 per cent occupancy or alternate seating arrangements.

The government has also imposed restrictions on public gatherings, allowing 200 people outdoor and 100 inside the auditorium.

Wearing of masks is mandatory at public places and penalty of Rs 100 will be levied for the violation.

Religious places in the state should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and wearing of a mask is compulsory inside the premises.

Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) must be conducted for urgent testing. One COVID-19 care center will be set up in each segment.

( With inputs from ANI )

